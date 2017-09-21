New British High Commissioner introduces himself to Ghanaians

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Iain Walker is the British High Commissioner to Ghana

The United Kingdom hopes to redefine its relationship with Ghana as the sub saharan African country makes frantic efforts to wean itself of foreign support.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, says his country is now keen on focusing on priority areas that will help Ghana move beyond aid. He says the UK is looking at redefining its relationship with Ghana in areas of Security and Defense while encouraging investments of both local and foreign nationals in order to create more foreign direct investment in Ghana while encouraging Ghanaian businesses to also invest in the UK.

The move, he believes, will go a long way to help Ghana in its quest to become a self reliant economy that no longer requires foreign support.

He made the comments in an introductory video to announce his assumption of office.

Iain Walker takes over from a household name and ‘unconventional’ diplomat, Jon Benjamin, whose 3-year stay in Ghana was characterized by a number of controversial utterances and social media banter.

Iain Walker has worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for the past 6 years, spending four of those years as Director of the Board.

As a law graduate from the University of Dundee, his experience is wide-ranging, including a consulting role for PwC, a two year stint in the UK Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit as a policy lead in transformational government and a four year role at EY (formerly Ernst & Young – one of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms).