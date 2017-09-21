NDC’S 2020 victory is non-negotiable – Deputy Organiser

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

2017-09-21

The National Democratic Congress’ Deputy Youth Organizer of Central Region, Mr. Eric Dadson has indicated that his outfit’s victory in the 2020 elections will not be ‘negotiable’.

He emphasised that the victory of the NDC cannot be stopped by anybody; stressing that Ghanaians who voted for the incumbent NPP administration will eventually vote the NDC back into power to restore prosperity, jobs, and growth of the economy.

‘’The people of Ghana will help John Mahama into the flagstaff house’’, he exclaimed.

According to him, the prosperity of Ghanaians rests in the hands of the NDC party because he is not in support of President Nana Akufo-Addo granting job to a select few such as his daughters. He stated that the Kwame Nkrumah Ghana needs growth and his party (NDC) is well vested in that regard.

‘’Akufo-Addo created a job for his daughter, Osafo Marfo created jobs for his two sons, not a government that Bawumia will create a job for his brother-in-law at NADMO… And when they are done fixing their relatives they tell Ghanaians that there is no physical space roll for Ghanaians.’’ He opined

He noted that in 2020 by God’s grace the NDC government is coming into power with full force.