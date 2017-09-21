NDC vows to resist attempts to project Danquah in Ghana’s Independence struggle

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will use all available means to resist attempts by the President to impose a distorted Danquah history on Ghanaians.

Joshua Alabi, a leading member of the Party has advised President Nana Akufo-Addo to concentrate on developing the country and not changing the history of the country.

“We cannot decide to rewrite history, as a nation we should leave that behind us and think of how we can emancipate our people and get the best for them,” he said.

According to him, the nation has moved beyond any attempt to rewrite history because the facts are known globally so rewriting it will be a waste of time. “Nkrumah is the founder of this country, known in Africa and the world. Another government is supposed to move it [country] to the next step not to be debating who founded this country. It is written so we should just leave it at that,” he said.

Adding his voice to the campaign to give Nkrumah the recognition he deserves, NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, said 60 years after the independence declaration, moves by “some surrogates of the imperialist forces to obliterate the memory of Dr Nkrumah,” will not work.

“It will not happen! Kwame Nkrumah never dies,” he shouted to the crowd.

The NDC’s reaction is in response to the Akufo-Addo administration’s decision to celebrate August 4, rather as Founders’ Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

The move according to the president is to recognize all who helped Ghana to attain independence whilst still maintaining Nkrumah’s role in the independence struggle.

The announcement has been met with criticisms by sections of the society, especially Nkrumahists who accuse government of attempting to downplay Dr Nkrumah’s significance to Ghana’s political history.

The leadership of the party who have been addressing party supporters and sympathisers after converging at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra Thursday added their voices to the call not to belittle Dr Nkrumah.

These speeches follow a march to commemorate the Founder’s Day.

The march was to achieve two objectives; first is to foster unity in the party and to show solidarity to the Nkrumaists.