NDC embarks on Founders’ Day solidarity march

Scores of NDC loyalists have poured onto the streets in the capital, Accra today to register their concerns over government’s decision re-christen the Founder’s Day as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.

President Akufo-Addo has already issued an Executive Instrument to commemorate today, September 21 as KWAME NKRUMAH MEMORIAL DAY and intends introducing legislation to parliament to celebrate August 4 as Founders Day.

But the main opposition NDC contends government is scheming to twist Ghana’s political history.

Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho told Kasapa 102.5 FM that “21st September is a special Day on the AU calendar, the AU has adopted it and Nana Akufo-Addo cannot go and change it on the AU calendar. All over Africa, All over the Black race, Nkrumah was a leader and the light of the emancipation struggle…so Nana Akufo-Addo cannot come and foist J.B Danquah on anybody; the history is clear.”

Today’s march, according to the NDC party is in solidarity with all Ghanaians as well as all Socialist and Progressive Forces.

The March, which commenced at 6am, is scheduled to move from Nima, through Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to UTC and end up at the Community Center next to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, a statement signed by Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho said.