MTN introduces two new categories for Season 4 of Heroes of Change

2017-09-20

A special category which seeks to celebrate and support journalists, musicians and showbiz personalities who are making strides and making impact through their individual means in society has been introduced in the fourth edition of the MTN Heroes of Change.

The category is a new initiative implored by the MTN Heroes of Change team to recognize the works of media personalities who have taken up individual projects to help and assist various disadvantaged persons in society.

Speaking at the launch of MTN Heroes of Change Season 4, Acting CEO of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh Amponsah said “This year, we are adding two special awards that will reward two personalities for their contributions to society through their work. The personalities we will recognize in this category include: journalists, radio and TV personalities who run campaigns that are beneficial to their communities. Others are musicians, actors and sports personalities. We will have awards for media practitioners and persons in show business who are undertaking social courses on their own as a result of the work they do”.

Mrs. Benneh Amponsah indicated that the category was added as an incentive measure to encourage media personalities who are going the extra mile to do touch lives through their various professions.

“We have seen how some of them have gone the extra mile to engage people to support their life-changing projects and they deserve recognition”.

Each of these winners she explained, will like for the other categories, receive “a plaque and a certificate as well as monetary awards that will be invested in CSI projects of their choice”.

MTN Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility management structure for MTN, through the Heroes of Change initiative seeks to impact lives and encourage the Ghanaian citizenry to be change makers in their communities and the country at large.

The event which was held in Accra on September 20, 2017, saw several personalities as well as winners from previous seasons, making appearance at the program.

Judges, Rev. Albert Ocran, Sydney Casely Hayford and Dr. Doris Yaa Dartey who oversaw the selection process for Season 3 have been retained and will steer the initiative this year and select an ultimate winner.