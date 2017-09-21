MTN Foundation launches Season 4 of ‘Heroes of Change’

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-20

play videoActing CEO of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh Amponsah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505958987_421_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The fourth edition of MTN Ghana’s Heroes of Change which recognizes and rewards the efforts of Ghanaians making substantial contributions in their communities has been launched.

MTN Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility management structure for MTN, through the Heroes of Change initiative seeks to impact lives and encourage the Ghanaian citizenry to be change makers in their communities and the country at large.

Speaking at the launch of the fourth season of the initiative, Acting CEO of MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh Amponsah noted that the project since its inception has transformed many lives through individuals. Monies and support from the initiative she explained, goes a long way to give the beneficiaries exposure and bigger opportunities to touch more lives and impact more, the destinies of the less privileged in society.

Mrs. Benneh Amponsah commended past winners of the initiative and urged all Ghanaians to emulate their actions to make Ghana better.

“Since the commencement of MTN Heroes of Change, we have received thousands of entries from the public out of which have emerged three ultimate winners and 37 finalists. Testimonials from the winners are compelling and show that we made the right decision to invest in this program. MTN Heroes for Seasons 1, 2 and 3 have demonstrated the ability to brighten their communities, they defied all odds to enhance the lives of people in their communities, they have been able to extend their projects to impact more lives. We congratulate all past and present MTN Heroes for Change winners for their good work.

She also expressed confidence in the success of this year’s edition of the project which according to her “will build on the successes of previous seasons”.

The event which was held in Accra on September 20, 2017, saw several personalities as well as winners from previous seasons, making appearance at the program.

Judges, Rev. Albert Ocran, Sydney Casely Hayford and Dr. Doris Yaa Dartey who oversaw the selection process for Season 3 have been retained and will steer the initiative this year and select an ultimate winner.