Mahama wades into Founders Day controversy; Eulogises Nkrumah

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-21

Former President John Mahama has parried claims that Kwame Nkrumah is not the Founder of Ghana, stating that those making the claims are seeking to reverse history.

“It remains a dark irony of our history that, the very political tradition which conspired to truncate his unparalleled vision on 24th February 1966, is today seeking to revise Ghana’s history,” the former president said in a message ahead of Nkrumah’s birthday Thursday.

He holds that Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president, is recognised internationally as the Founder of modern Ghana and an international symbol of freedom.

“He was a Pan-Africanist, a philosopher, a writer, and a visionary who matched his words with actions. His towering personality is still recognized in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo recently proposed a legislation to Parliament to designate August 4 as Founders Day, ditching September 21 as the commemorative day for Ghana’s liberation and independence fighter, Kwame Nkrumah.

September 21 will now be observed as ‘Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day’.

Both days – August 4 and September 21 — will be observed as public holidays, according to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin said.

“It is clear that successive generations of Ghanaians made vital contributions to the liberation of our country from imperialism and colonialism. It is, therefore, fitting that we honour them, as those who contributed to the founding of our nation,” the communication from the Presidency explained.

Read Mahama’s full eulogy below

On the 21st day of September, I join millions all over the world to remember Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah- the Founder of Ghana, a global icon and the BBC Listeners “Man of the Millennium”.

Osagyefo’s emergence as the Founder of modern Ghana and an international symbol of freedom was not by accident. He was a Pan-Africanist, a philosopher, a writer, and a visionary who matched his words with actions.

His towering personality is still recognized in Ghana and beyond.

It remains a dark irony of our history that, the very political tradition which conspired to truncate his unparalleled vision on 24th February 1966, is today seeking to revise Ghana’s history.

The song “Kwame Nkrumah never dies” has proved true not in the sense of his immortality but in the fact that his name will continue to be written in letters of gold whenever the history of Ghana, Africa and the world is recounted.

It is an indisputable fact that Nkrumah was the critical spark that put Ghana on a high-velocity path to independence. Happy Founder’s Day Fellow Ghanaians.