Let’s be proud of our heritage – Nana Kobina Nketsia

As Ghana marks its Founders’ Day, Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area Nana Kobina Nketsia has urged Ghanaians to remember their past and use that to build the future.

Nana Nketsia who was speaking at the Ghana Heritage Forum to mark Ghana’s Founders’ Day celebration, said most Africans are throwing away their heritage in pursuance of the Whiteman’s lifestyle.

He said, “We’ve forgotten who we are and we are not building on the knowledge that we should have acquired and used over time”.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Changing face of Ghana’s heritage’, Nana Kobina Nketsia advised Ghanaians to stop copying the cultures of the Western world blindly as it only means we will not be able to leave any heritage behind for future generations.

He said, “why do you put red carpet there when people are coming, is it your culture? If you know those who sat on daises what they did to Africans anytime an African sit on a dais you’ll shake your head”.

He added that “if you own Africa, you’ll use African ideas, African models, African systems African philosophies to be African and govern Africa”.

He added that Ghanaians should stop celebrating holidays such as the Founders’ Day meaninglessly as holidays are days to renew our consciousness.

The Heritage Forum was organised by Daily Heritage, a subsidiary of EIB Network on the theme.