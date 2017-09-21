Kotoka is a coup maker; doesn’t deserve an honour – Lawyer Jantua

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

A socialist and a leading member of the Convection People’s Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwame Jantua is against naming of the country’s international airport after Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka who was a member of the National Liberation Council which came to power in Ghana in a military coup d’état on 24 February 1966, proposing immediate change of name.

“Why do we have to name our international airport after a coup maker? Tell me a signal achievement Kotoka did for this country apart from staging coup d’état,” he quizzed on the Founder’s Day Celebration.

According to Lawyer Kwame Jantua, if the state could honour someone such as Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kotoka who came to power through a military coup d’être, the move could motivate current officers who may not be happy with recent development in the country to also follow suit.

“Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka deserves no honour from the states”, Lawyer Kwame Jantua opined during discussion on TV Africa.

Lieutenant General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka (26 October 1926 – 17 April 1967) was a member of the ruling National Liberation Council which came to power in Ghana in a military coup d’état on 24 February 1966.

The daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and a former Chairperson of CPP Ms Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has earlier made a passionate appeal for a change in the name of the country’s international airport.

According to her, Lt General Emmanuel Kotoka was behind the illegal overthrow of her father and his name on the country’s international airport was a misnomer.