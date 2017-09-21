I’m thinking of becoming a lay preacher – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Away from issues of politics and internal party wrangling, Former President Mahama seems to have discovered a new activity that he is interested in exploring.

Mr. Mahama has revealed that he is considering being a lay preacher to share the word of God with fellow Christians.

He made this revelation when the CEO of EIB Network, Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly referred to as Bola Ray presented his yet to be launched Biography titled ‘It is Possible’ to him at his residence here in Accra.

It would be recalled that Mahama delivered a sermon at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God church Sunday, September 17 during which he urged Christians to be particular about their spirituality since salvation depends on individual efforts.

“Nobody will save your soul for you. Salvation is based on the pureness of your own heart. Not the pureness of your pastor’s heart,” Mahama noted.

Asked by Bola Ray if he will go into preaching after he delivered the sermon at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God church Sunday, September 17, Former President Mahama said he will consider it.

Bola Ray will on Thursday, September 21, launch his autobiography “It is possible” at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The book Chronicles his life struggles and achievements, failures and successes from his High School days in Accra Academy to his current status as CEO of one of Ghana’s leading media organisations.

He has had an illustrious media career which includes his experience with Joy FM where he was drive-time host, and then as TV presenter, he was the face of TV3’s music-music. He now hosts StarrChat on Starrfm, a subsidiary of EIB network.

Former President Mahama has been linked with a re-election bid as flagbearer of the opposition NDC, though he is yet to categorically declare his intention to vie.