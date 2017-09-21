Illegal land grabbing allegations frivolous – Anas

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Ace Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has described as frivolous accusations of illegally grabbing and selling lands within the East Dadekotopon area by the East Dadekotopon Development Trust (EDDT).

The EDDT at a press conference Wednesday said, “Due to the continuous encroachment and harassment by Land guards of Anas Aremeyaw Anas over lands lawfully granted to individual citizens by EDDT, it has become necessary to caution the public of the fraudulent development.”

In his reactions, however, the counsel of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Lawyer Kwame Djan tore into the claims by the EDDT describing them as “frivolous, vexatious and abuse of the court processes and we see it as an attempt to throw dust in the eyes of the public.”

Also, a High Court presided by Justice K.A. Gyimah J. held that the plaintiff in the said land litigation titled Adolph Tetteh Adjei vrs Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Holy Quaye “is estopped from re-litigation the matter and the present action is an abuse of the Court’s process and the same is hereby dismissed.”

He continued to award cost of GH¢5000.00 against the plaintiff in favour of the defendants in the July 31, 2017 ruling.