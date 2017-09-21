I‘ll consider Lay preaching – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-20

Former President John Mahama (Left) and CEO of EIB Network Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Right) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505964729_357_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President, John Mahama, has disclosed he may consider being a lay Preacher. Mr. Mahama said this when the CEO of EIB Network, Kwabena Anokye Adisi known in media circles as Bola Ray presented his yet to be launched Biography titled ‘It is Possible’ to him at his residence here in Accra.

Mr. Mahama said this when the CEO of EIB Network, Kwabena Anokye Adisi known in media circles as Bola Ray, presented his yet to be launched Biography titled ‘It is Possible’ to him at his residence in Accra.

Asked by Bola Ray if he will go into preaching after he delivered the sermon at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God church Sunday, September 17, Mr. Mahama said he will consider it.

Bola Ray acknowledged: “That was a great sermon you delivered last Sunday, will you consider being a lay preacher?” Mahama responded amidst laughter : “I think I will consider that”.

The former President during a sermon at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God church Sunday, September 17 urged Christians to be particular about their spirituality since salvation depends on individual efforts.

According to him, no Christian will be saved on judgment day through the efforts of their pastor.

“Nobody will save your soul for you. Salvation is based on the pureness of your own heart. Not the pureness of your pastor’s heart,” Mahama noted.