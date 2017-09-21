I used to hawk before going to school – Prof. Goski Alabi

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Now a Professor, Goski Alabi tells the story of her childhood not many people would ever imagine of a person her stature.

She stated that as a young girl, she never thought “she would be giving this testimony today, but God made it possible”.

She disclosed that as a very young girl, for some reason she cannot explain she was made to live with her maternal grandparents, who lived in abject poverty despite the fact that her siblings drove in a car to school.

Their situation was such that they lived in one room and “didn’t have a place of convenience” adding that “we had to go round looking for a place of convenience”

As a professor today, Goski Alabi says she’s glad to be living a life her dad, a Civil engineer, who lived in an elitist neighbourhood wished for her.

One striking feature of her childhood, Professor Goski Alabi recounts is “every morning I had to go hawking with one thing or another before I go to school. I walked to school every morning about 7miles”.

But the Professor was quick to add that “in those formative days I experienced love like never before, it was the joyous days of my life”.

She disclosed these while speaking at the launch of her book, ‘Managing for Excellence in the Twenty-First Century – The Total Quality Approach’.

Professor Goski Alabi who is also Dean of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, stressed some of the mountainous challenges that she had to surmount in order to recourse her life path.

The book was launched at the Association of African Universities at East Legon in Accra.