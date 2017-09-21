Ghanaians urged to reignite volunteering spirit

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

2017-09-20

Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, the President of the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS), has called on Ghanaians, especially the youth, to cultivate the habit of volunteerism to help save lives.

He said unlike the past, the spirit of volunteerism among Ghanaians had dwindled adding: “Ghanaians should come on board so that we will all seek the welfare of society”.

Dr Addo made the call during the Annual General Meeting and orientation for governance and management of the GRCS in Accra, on the theme: “Applying Business Models to Deliver Humanitarian Services in Ghana: The Role of Red Crossers.”

He said the Red Cross Society was like other organisations, which also needed the support of all and sundry to deliver on its mandate.

Dr Addo hinted of the launching of a project dubbed: “Bring to Save a Life,” which would receive used and unused items such as clothing, shoes, and broken-down automobiles from the public.

“Whatever you bring, we will rehabilitate them in our regional workshop and sell them at reduced prices to help generate funds in support of the needy in society.

“We believe this kind gesture will go a long way to transform somebody’s life,” he added.

Dr Addo, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Karma Industries, said even though the GRCS depended on its internally generated funds, it had made significant strides over the past years.

He said the society had been able to undertake some community-based projects such as bore-holes and formation of the National Rapid Response Team, making the society ever ready to attend to any unforeseen circumstances in the country.

He expressed optimism that the GRCS would employ thousands of youth in the next few years through its intended projects.

The Ghana Red Cross Society, established in 1958, has been at the forefront of providing first aid services by minimising vulnerabilities and disaster risks.

This, it does, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation and Ghana National Fire Service, with support from the Swiss Red Cross Society among others.

The Society has regional branches across the country with chapter clubs in some schools and other corporate organisations, which aims at training people to have adequate knowledge on first aid.