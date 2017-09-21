Free SHS: Over 90k more students enrolled – Nana tells UN

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

President Akufo-Addo has told the United Nations that the decision by his government to implement the Free Senior High School education policy has led to the enrollment of over 90,000 students who would have otherwise dropped out of school.

He said the program has made it possible for the less privileged Ghanaians to keep their wards in school.

“We have just started the free SHS policy which has led to an increase of over 90k kids who would have otherwise drop out of school,” he said.

He also noted that Africa is bent on taking its affairs in its own hands and will work hard to succeed.

This Africa will neither be poor or victim. We are not afraid of hard work”.