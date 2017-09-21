Election 2016: No media cabal blocked Mahama’s message – Ken Ashigbey

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-21

Ken Ashigbey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506006653_329_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Resigned Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ken Ashigbey has rubbished claims by ex President John Mahama that there was a deliberate grand agenda by a supposed media cabal that worked against his government in the runup to Election 2016.

The former President barely two months to the crucial election that eventually saw him being kicked him out of power, expressed worry over what he calls the control of Ghana’s media by a cabal who blocked his message of transformation.

According to him, a certain group of people took control of the Ghanaian media and prevented his message from reaching the public, a situation which in his view, made it difficult for people to know the truth.

“It is populism, a certain group has taken control of the media in Ghana and it makes it difficult for people to discern the truth. So as much as you are putting out the information, it is either being blocked or distorted,”he said.

He made this revelation during an interview with Ovation Magazine.

But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM Wednesday, Mr Ken Ashigbey completely disagreed with ex President Mahama’s assertions, saying the media was fair to the NDC government.

“I disagree with that, I’m not too sure how well they managed their media, but I completely disagree with him. For me, I’ve seen that happening all the time. You’ll find out that the government in power will constantly castigate the media. In any competition that is what happens so I won’t begrudge him for calling it that, but I completely disagree with him.”