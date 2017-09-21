Edukans to open Ghana Country Office

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Edukans, an international NGO, is to open its country office in Ghana to consolidate interventions it has undertaken so far as well as deepen its working relationship with key stakeholders.

A statement signed by Mr Andrew Adu, Edukans Country Representative, and copied to the GNA in Tamale, said the Edukans Ghana Country Office would be opened on Wednesday, September 20, in Accra.

The statement said “we have operated in Ghana for some time from the headquarters and have achieved a lot through collaborations. We think it is time to officially commence full in-country operations – working closely with key partners in Ghana to achieve more impact.”

Edukans, a Dutch NGO established in 2002, currently operates in 16 countries in Asia, Latin- America and Africa including Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Malawi, and Ghana.

The statement said Edukans is focused on four key priorities including quality education, employability skills, gender equality and education in emergencies to give the best opportunities to children and youngsters in developing countries.

It said “In Ghana, Edukans has worked with 21 local partners to deliver over 40 projects totaling about 2.6 million pounds since year 2012”.

It said some of the organizations Edukans worked with in the country as Savana Signatures, Challenging Heights, Alliance for Strengthening Education in Ghana and Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture (KITA).

The statement said “with the official launch and subsequent full operations, the number of Edukans projects in Ghana promises to increase and more people are certain to benefit from these interventions.”