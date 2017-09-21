Dansoman Food Festival comes off tomorrow

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

All is set for the maiden Dansoman Food Festival, which seeks to celebrate traditional Ghanaian meals.

Tomorrow, 21st September, 2017 at the Page Centre, an outdoor grassed facility with a capacity of about 4000 people located at Sakaman Junction, Accra, thousands are expected to witness the first of many events.

The one-day event is set to attract over 20 exhibitors who will be displaying different array of traditional Ghanaian dishes from the 10 regions to be enjoyed by the over 1,000 expected crowd at a minimal fee of GH¢30 for single, GH¢ for a couple and GH¢100 for a family or group.

Organised by QBE Ghana Limited, an events planning and management consultancy, in collaboration with The Page Centre, the maiden Dansoman Food Festival is expected to set the tone for future events which will include many different activities, all geared toward the promotion of Ghanaian food and culture.

The festival is targeted at residents located on the Western part of the capital including Dansoman, Kasoa, Weija, Mallam, Gbawe, Ordorkor, Mamprobi, Kaneshie, Latehbiokoshie, Kwashieman, Sowutuom, Santa-Maria, Darkuman, Circle, North-Kaneshie, and Tesano, who have been deprived of such events, which usually happen at East Legon, and Osu in the East.

Chief Executive Officer of QBE Ghana, Emmanuel Kwaku Botchway, said the festival seeks “to create an environment where local Ghanaian food businesses get the opportunity to market and sell their products to the general public while bringing people together under a common goal; the promotion and celebration of the rich Ghanaian culture,” he said.

Expected to take the form of a grand buffet showing selected dishes from all ten regions of the country, the festival also seeks to create an enjoyable atmosphere where Ghanaians and foreigners alike can enjoy great Ghanaian food amidst Ghanaian music.

All entrants will be offered free drinks while there will be unique local drinks to choose from. There will also be music and other activities to get the audience entertained from 10am to 10pm.

The maiden event is supported by Star Beer, Origin Zero, Liquid Wine Enterprise, and MG86 with media partnership from the Business and Financial Times (B&FT), VoltaConnect, George Britton, Starbuzz and others.