Chinese ‘galamseyers’ invade north after fleeing ‘Operation Vanguard’ in south

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-09-20

Some of the mining equipment included excavators, backhold, front hold and heavy duty trucks <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505960873_31_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Atinka News can confirm that some Chinese illegal miners have invaded some villages in the northern part of the country to continue their illegal activity after escaping scrutiny in the southern part of Ghana, where “Operation Vanguard” has taken over.

“Operation Vanguard” is made up of 400 personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Police Service tasked to fight illegal mining in the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions.

The activities of these illegals are destroying lands in the Diare Traditional area in the Savulugu- Nantong District of the Northern region. Their activities are centered on Piegu, a village under the jurisdiction of the Diara Traditional ruler, Naa-Abdullai Abukari.

Scores of Chinese nationals and their Ghanaian collaborators have been spotted seriously carrying out illegal mining operations including the blasting of hills, polluting of Dams, and assembling of containers for the storage of the mining equipment as well accommodating workers.

Some of the mining equipment including “excavators, backhold, front hold, heavy duty trucks and pickups” were all spotted when Atinka News visited the site and secretly filmed the demarcated mining site. The news team was later chased away by the armed men upon sensing the ultimate mission of the team.

The site is gradually being destroyed by the alarming activities. The Paramount Chief of the area was not available at the time of filling this report, but a close associate at the Palace, Mr Hassan hinted that the chief and elders have no idea about the mining activities, and where the miners had their permit.

He therefore appealed to government to immediately intervene before the youth rise against the “strangers”.

According to him, letters have been sent to the Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), the Regional Coordinating Council and some security agencies, demanding explanation but nothing has been done to halt the activities.