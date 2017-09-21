Bawumia became ‘Holy Bible’ to Ghanaians during 2016 campaign – Kofi Adams

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-21

Kofi Adams <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505976834_429_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kofi Adams, the National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said Dr Bawumia build for himself a false credibility in a run up to the 2016 elections.

According to him, the economist became ‘Holy Bible’ to many Ghanaians and therefore believed everything he said which swindled the election fortunes of the NDC.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM in Accra, Kofi Adams insisted that the NDC communications machinery did its best to dispel the many liars churned out by Dr Bawumia during the 2016 campaign. “Our strategist got it wrong earlier that Ghanaians will know the truth so you didn’t need to take on Dr. Bawaumia.

He started to present a lot of falsehood. Dr. Bawaumia was the bible of the NPP. He built a false credibility for himself anything he churned out was believed. Then he became the bible for the NPP. His utterances hurt NDC,” he said.

Mr Adams also supported the assertion made by Dr. Tony Aidoo that the-then NPP vice candidate was the Achilles heel of the NDC prior to the 2016 elections.

The former Ghana’s ambassador to the Netherlands in an interview with 3FM on Monday indicated that the very issues Dr. Mamudu Bawumia used against the NDC prior to the 2016 elections are worse now.

”Where is the cedi and the dollar? Where is your fuel price? Your electricity?” Dr Aidoo questioned why the NPP extended the IMF programme when the President openly said they were going to end it.

Citing an example of the members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association who are currently agitating for some reduction in taxes and duties, Kofi Adams was of the view that GUTA is now disappointed in the NPP government.

He added that, “before elections GUTA thought NDC was punishing them.

I don’t think that if his Excellency the Vice President goes there and engages them and give them the story that he was given before the 2016 elections they will listen to him”. “If they don’t stone him, it is because he is the vice president of the country and they can’t do so. If they don’t hoot at him it is because maybe per our Ghanaian culture sometimes we don’t want to do that to our leaders.