Anas’ lawyer speaks on La Dadekotopon land saga

Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has debunked allegations that he has illegally acquired a land spanning from the Ghana International Trade Fair to Airport with a tacit support from the La traditional council.

The East Dadekotopon Development Trust has accused the investigative journalist of hiring the services of land guards to work on pockets of lands within their jurisdiction.

But a court ruling on 31 July, 2017 said Anas acquired the land from Ataa Tawiah and Nuumo Ofoli-Kwashie families.

The parties were estopped from re-litigating the matter, the court slapped a cost of GH¢5000.00 against the plaintiff in favour of the defendants.

Lawyer for the Investigative Journalist Kwame Djan described the allegations as ‘frivolous, vexatious and abuse of the court processes and we see it as an attempt to throw dust in the eyes of the public”.

