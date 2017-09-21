Agyenim Boateng thanks Akufo-Addo for appointing him as MMT Kumasi Depot Manager

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-21

Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng, Kumasi Depot Manager of Metro Mass Transit (MMT) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506000330_912_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The newly appointed Kumasi Depot Manager of Metro Mass Transit (MMT), who is also the Asante Regional Acting Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng has expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for giving such a nice portfolio to serve Asante Region and Ghana as a whole.

Mr. Boateng also thanked the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Chief of Staff and the two hardworking Deputy Chiefs of Staff and also the Appointment Committee for also supporting his appointment.

The appointment of Kumasi Depot MMT manager position became very controversial when some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Kumasi besieged the MMT office demonstrated against some appointment allegedly made by Mr Amoako Tuffour recently.

But newly appointed Manager, Mr. Agyenim Boateng, has pledged to work closer with everybody to bring prestige to the NPP.

He therefore calling on the teeming NPP members to remain calm and rally behind the Nana Addo led Administration.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng expressed his profound appreciation the ‘Peace Makers’ in the NPP for their efforts towards the resolution of the issues aroused in the Metro Mass Transit, Kumasi Depot.

Mr Agyenim Boateng thanked all those who influenced the peaceful appointment of the MMT Ashanti Regional Depot manager especially the Ashanti Regional chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi and his entire Executives, Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Simon Kyei Mensah and his deputy, Hon. Elizabeth Agyeman, a.k.a People’s Mother, all Regional Peace Council for charing the meeting that brought about peace and sanity in the region as far as my appointment as Kumasi Depot manager of MMT is concerned.

“My Thanksgiving will be incomplete if I did not mention the names of the following Personalities, the Transport Minister Hon. Asiamah, Managing Director of MMT, Mr. Bennett, Hon. Maxwell Kofi Jumah MD GIHOC, Mr Sammy Awuku – Board Chairman of YEA, Chairman Akwasi Nti, Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen, Constituency Organizers, all Women Organizers, the Regional Communications team, NPP Serial callers, invisible/ Delta force Team, Mr Derek Sangari and anyone who played a vital role in my appointment as MMT- Depot Manager in Ashanti Region”

“I thank you all for your love and support towards the success of this appointment, and promised to work hard to uplift the image of MMT Kumasi Depot high”, he added.