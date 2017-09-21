AFEE Africa Launches Campus Stop Project

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Prosper Agbenyega

2017-09-21

The African Foundation for Employability and Entrepreneurship (AFEE Africa) has held its first seminar at the Regional Maritime University campus-Nungua with the official launch of their ‘Campus Stop Project.’

The Foundation launched its Tertiary tour project under the theme “Think Beyond Your Degree,” to train the youth, students and women with entrepreneurship skills to sensitize them about the need for self-employment, adaptable and practical entrepreneurship skills with the aim of helping them start Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) while in school.

The founder of AFEE Africa Foundation, Jerry Awuku in an interview enumerated that in taking a critical look at the rate at which the youth are unemployed, it is no longer about simply acquiring a Degree but a specific skill set for the job market.

He indicated that it was expected that post millennial will have far more jobs and undulating career paths and that the only way to prepare students to overcome this overwhelming challenge is the need to choose a mix of academics and extracurricular activities .

He said: “Think beyond the Degree” is not just a talk show but participants who aspire to be entrepreneurs should start now by putting their ideas together and inform the management of the organization for any assistance.”

According to Jerry Awuku AFEE Africa has come to help reduce poverty rate through youth empowerment and entrepreneur development, stressing that the Foundation has taken on the global challenges of Africa whereby African -Ghanaian educational system is producing students who can write and read thereby leaving the students with no further skills required in the job market.

The mass graduates, he said, whiles lacking wide collection of skills required for the job market such as verbal communication, team work, global awareness, time management and flexibility, AfeeAfrica will give students a career option and practical entrepreneurship skills whiles in school.

“The organization will give practical entrepreneurship skills such as modern soap making course ,sweets and yoghurt making course, Tomato sauce course, modern cosmetics course, shoe polish course, special detergent cleaners, ink technology, paint making, cosmetology and beautification, tailoring and fashion design as well as other training and career option programs,” he said.

He also told this reporter that the organization will specialize in industrial trainings, modern agricultural skills, value addition to career, resource identification and utilization, export and import information/international trade, local assorted MSME’s and Community development projects, Branding, Sales and marketing to promote entrepreneurship culture among students and a lifetime career option for them.

In encouraging innovation and practical entrepreneurship amongst the youth and women in Africa, Arican Foundation for Employability and Entrepreneurship is partnering with agencies committed to supporting technical education and skills development, entrepreneurship training, youth development, social skills, conflict management skills, communication skills and career development skills to affirm projects in community resource development, agriculture, basic healthcare, Job creation and development.

Meanwhile the seminar which was held to officially launch its activities saw a host of experience and young entrepreneurs gives presentation exclusively on how to empower the youth on which ever project they want to embark on and also encourage them to come up with their own ideas on how to make the world a better place.

Jerry Awuku however revealed that the Foundation has registered over thousand students and it is hoping to have more members on board so as together, they can all fight the unemployment cancer in the country.