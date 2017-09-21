ACEP kicks against outright sale of VRA thermal plants

Government recently published an advertisement requesting the service of a transaction advisor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505991433_862_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The African Centre for Energy Policy, ACEP, has kicked against an outright sale of VRA thermal plants.

Government recently published an advertisement requesting the service of a transaction advisor on the proposed sale of thermal plants belonging to the VRA.

Workers of the Authority are however, not in agreement with the move.

They said the arguments advanced by government for this decision are untenable.

The Executive Director of ACEP, Benjamin Boakye maintains that there is the need for some level of private participation in the management of the thermal plants.

According to him, that will even be in the interest of both the workers and the authority itself.

