2018 budget will focus on Agriculture – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hinted that the 2018 Annual Budget and Policy Statement which is expected to be presented to Parliament in November will focus mainly on the Agricultural sector.

He said government will announce critical measures to transform the sector to drive growth in the economy.

Speaking at an International Conference on the Political Economy and Transformation in Accra, Vice President Bawumia indicated that the budget will clearly define the strategy to roll out what he terms the Marshall Plan for Agriculture which seeks to transform the economy thereby making agriculture the catalyst for growth.

He indicated that government will ensure the Agricultural sector becomes very attractive and profitable especially to the youth.

Commenting on the much awaited National Digital Addressing System which takes off in November this Year, Vice President Bawumia said it will be one of the most high-tech systems as government leverages on new technology innovations to make it a success.

