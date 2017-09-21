2016 polls: Media didn’t sabotage Mahama – Ashigbey

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

The outgoing Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) Kenneth Ashigbey has said former president John Mahama erred in claiming that the media was unfair to him during the just ended 2016 electioneering.

Mahama in an interview with Ovation Magazine in the run-up to the elections accused the Ghanaian media of sabotage and blocking his transformational message from reaching the electorates.

“It is populism, a certain group has taken control of the media in Ghana and it makes it difficult for people to discern the truth. So as much as you are putting out the information, it is either being blocked or distorted,” he said.

That, he iterated made it difficult for the Ghanaian people to appreciate the works of the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) since it took office in 2009.

But speaking Wednesday on Starr Chat, Mr. Ashigbey dismissed the former president’s claims as disingenuous.

“I disagreed with that [media cabal claims]. I’m not too sure how well they [NDC] managed their media but I completely disagreed with him,” he told Starr Host Bola Ray.

“I have seen that happen all the time…the government in power will constantly castigate the media,” he added whilst narrating a personal experience he had an event years back.