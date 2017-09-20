Winners of Fidelity Bank’s ’10x richer promo’ receive prizes

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-20

The promo runs until the end of coming November <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505947465_269_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Fidelity Bank has held the second draw of its “10x Richer Promo” in Kumasi with five customers getting their account credited with GH¢5,000.00 each.

The promo winners were Ms. Martha Ujan of IPS Legon Branch, Mr. Samuel Boakye Poku, K.O Methodist Branch, Mr. Abel Dadzie, Trade Fair Branch, Mr. Anthony Oppong, Santasi Roundabout Branch and Mr. Issah Razak of the Tema Community One Branch.

Another five other customers of the bank also won instant cash prizes ranging between GH¢100.00 and GH¢200.00.

The first draw was held in Accra about a month ago. The grand draw would see three lucky customers receiving GH¢150,000.00 at a yet to be determined date.

The promo, however, runs until the end of coming November.

Mr. Jim Baiden, the Managing Director, said the goal was to reward its loyal customers and to give them the purchasing power to live their dreams.

“We want our customers to get 10 times richer as we celebrate 10 years of milestones in the Ghanaian banking industry.”

He added, “You have been the reason we have come this far in these 10 years and we deem it appropriate to carry you along in the celebrations”.

Mr. Baiden assured them that the bank was in good financial standing and encouraged them to stick with it to achieve greater heights.

He indicated that it was of the top banks whose capital adequacy ratio had exceeded 30 per cent.

“Fidelity is one of the well capitalized banks in Ghana in terms of capital adequacy ratio.”

He said the bank believed in the capabilities and responsiveness of the Ghanaian and would continue to introduce innovative products to meet their needs.