Welcome frank expressions on free SHS – GNAT tells government

2017-09-20

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the Government not to downplay frank stakeholder expressions on the implementation of the free SHS programme.

It said the policy required that all stakeholders make inputs to ensure its sustainability and therefore frank expressions from stakeholders should not be blown out of proportion to gain political points.

Mr William Abedi Boadu, Central Regional Secretary of GNAT who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast said infractions were bound to occur because it was being introduced in the country for the first time.

He said the free SHS policy was an important social intervention policy, that to a large extent would leverage the access to higher education, irrespective of one’s background, but a holistic consultation must be made in its implementation.

He described as unfortunate and embarrassing the circumstances that led to some SHS heads being sacked and urged the Government to be cautious and ensure that its decision fell in line with the professional code of conduct for GES staff.

Mr Boadu said that would ensure that those found culpable were treated fairly.

