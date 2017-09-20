We will resist Akufo-Addo’s oppressive rule – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will oppose attempts by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rewrite the history of Ghana, Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, has said.

According to him, Mr Akufo-Addo is attempting to downplay the role Dr Kwame Nkrumah played in securing independence for Ghana in order to credit his father, Edward Akufo-Addo, and his uncle, JB Danquah, who he said worked against Ghana’s interest in the struggle for independence.

Mr Anyidoho told host of Accra 100.5FM’s Ghana Yensom, Chief Jerry Forson, in an interview on Wednesday, September 20 that Dr Nkrumah started the struggle for independence with the emancipation struggle in the United States of America and Europe before the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

Therefore, assertions by a section of the public that Nkrumah was invited by JB Danquah and others to join the struggle for independence are erroneous.

“What President Akufo-Addo is doing now will rather decline further the image of his father and his uncle JB Danquah.

“Already, these two people are not in the good books of Ghanaians, they were traitors who assisted the CIA agents to overthrow Nkrumah.

“When Nkrumah was building dams, factories, silos, and also in the process of building gold refinery, Danquah and his people helped the CIA agents to overthrow Nkrumah to truncate all these achievements,” he said.

He added: “We shall resist oppressor’s rule with all our might and so tomorrow, Thursday, September 21 the NDC, other well-meaning Ghanaians and members of the Socialist Forum of Ghana, will be marching through some principal streets of Accra to show solidarity to Nkrumah.”