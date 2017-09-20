We support paperless system – Freight forwarders

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Freight forwarders across the country say they are in support of the paperless port operation system at the ports of the country, contrary to some reports that they are sabotaging the paperless port system.

Government began the implementation of the paperless clearing system on September 1, 2017, to speed up the process of clearing goods at the ports whilst blocking revenue leakages.

According to the freight forwarders, they are in full support of the system and doing everything possible to ensure the paperless system succeeds.

At the press conference jointly organised by the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Customs Brokers Association of Ghana and the Association of Customs House Agents, Kwabena Ofosu Appiah, President of GIFF said they have part of the process since its initial stages and won’t sabotage it.

“This is the true reflection of the freight forwarders disposition to the success of the paperless project and this is a process we have been part of from day 1. We want it to succeed and we shall not suffer the naysayers’ prophecy to hold sway”, their president opinionated.

Hundreds of clearing agents in the past weeks have protested what they say is slow internet connectivity and poor handling of the implementation processes of the paperless systems which is leading to delays.

Kwabena Ofosu Appiah described a Daily Graphic reportage indicating that they were sabotaging the system through under declaration among other ills as false. “We have noted with extreme anger the attempt at riding on the stereotype to saddle us, we freight forwarders with the jerky start and erratic flow of otherwise great solution mooted by the Vice President of the land- we are referring to the paperless port operations” he expressed.

He entreated the customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to establish a strong support desk and manned by an Assistant Commissioner to help address challenges they face while going about the process of clearing their goods through the paperless system.