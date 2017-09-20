Two to be lashed for having sex in a public toilet

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-20

File photo

Appiah Solomon, 25 years of age and his fiancée Ama Felicia have been found guilty by traditional leaders in the Brong Ahafo region after they were caught having sex in a female public toilet.

The two according to Nyankonton Mu Nsem’s Abdul Razak, would be lashed in public for their sacrilegious act. Narrating the incident on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Abdul Razak said, one Maame Serwaa who was attending nature’s call saw Appiah Solomon coming out of the toilet and so questioned why he has used the female’s side.

In the course of the interrogation, she saw Ama Felicia also coming out from the same spot Appiah came from. After interrogation, the two confessed to having sex in the toilet. Maame Serwaa subsequently reported the two to traditional authorities where the were charged.