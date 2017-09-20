Trending GH: What Ghanaians think about the ‘Founders Day’ debate

play videoSome Ghanaians shared their views on the ongoing debate <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505946771_276_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The controversy surrounding who founded Ghana continues as a section of Ghanaians believe that a nation can never have one founding father thus celebrating Kwame Nkrumah as the sole founder of Ghana is inappropriate.

Others also belong to the school of thought that hails Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as the lone wolf who fought his way through the freedom fight for Ghana while his colleague politicians either sabotaged him or looked on unconcerned, thus celebrating him as the founder of Ghana is the least a country can do for its heroes.

Meanwhile, others have also described the debate as needless and baseless because it is not important who founded Ghana, whether Kwame Nkrumah or the leaders of UGCC. They believe that the most important thing is Ghana had independence and so all past, present and future heroes should be celebrated on its Republic Day which is July 1st.

Political leaders, technocrats, and historians have shared their views on the subject but what does the ordinary Ghanaian on the street think about this subject matter.

Ghanaweb TV took to the streets of Accra to find out from a section of Ghanaians what they think about the founders day debate.

