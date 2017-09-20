Training workshop for journalists on migration takes off

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Mr Mustapha Hamid, the Minister of Information urged journalists to avoid sensationalism.

A three-day training Workshop for Investigative Journalists on Free Movement and Migration (FMM) commenced in Accra on Tuesday with a call on journalist to report accurately and fairly on issues.

Mr Mustapha Hamid, the Minister of Information, who made the call during the opening ceremony urged journalists to avoid sensationalism in their reportage.

The workshop is being organized by the Media Response, with funding from the European Union and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commission.

The workshop is themed: “Support to Free Movement of Persons and the Migration in West Africa”. Mr Samuel Dodoo, the Executive Director of Media Response said the training seeks to enhance the capacities of over 30 Journalists in Accra to conduct investigations, especially focusing on migration.

He noted that reporters in Western, Ashanti and Northern Regions would also benefit from the training on Free Movement and Migration.

The FMM West Africa Free Movement and migration project falls within the framework of the “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa” project jointly funded by the ECOWAS Commission and the European Union whiles Media Response carries out its implementation in Ghana.