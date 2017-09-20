Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-20

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-20

FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505903023_396_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stories from the major newspapers for today:

Paperless Port at risk as new single window emerges

Information Minister defends GJA President

Bribery victim demands release of exhibit

Nana Akufo-Addo Akyem attempt to distort Ghana’s history;



Kufuor faction angry

NDC embarks on Nkrumah never dies solidarity match

Punish A-Plus for his lose talk – Victus Azeem

Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from A-Plus’ lies to become president – Amaliba

Mahama off to Europe, won’t take part in tomorrow’s walk

Yao Grahom on August 4 founders day; Government wants to inflate importance of UGCC founder

GJA president did no wrong when he cautioned investigative reporters – Mustapha Hamid

Voltic, FDA dragged to court for deceiving consumers

Veep mad over GH¢804M wasted on SOEs

Minister issues ‘fatwa’ on rosewood production

GCNet GM visits Tema Port to access progress for paperless system

Oil; Ghana braces up for judgment on Saturday in boundary dispute with Cote D’Ivoire

Government will sustain free SHS – Veep

Government saves GHC538million from tax exemptions

Mahama ‘naked’- Botchwey report reveals

Soldiers storm Woyome’s house

Ato Forson paid for 30 ‘trotro’ ambulance

VRA loses $218m over Ameri deal

UniCredit celebrates 10yrs

GUTA threatens to stop paying taxes

Trouble at SSNIT… contributors worried over pension scheme

Tax exemptions reforms yield results – Ofori-Atta

Heritage fund in trouble as Nana Akufo-Addo hints at raiding state’s ‘oil money’ ATM

NPP walks into contempt landmine

Tomorrow is Founder’s Day