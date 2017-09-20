Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-20

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-20
Stories from the major newspapers for today:
Paperless Port at risk as new single window emerges
Information Minister defends GJA President
Bribery victim demands release of exhibit
Nana Akufo-Addo Akyem attempt to distort Ghana’s history;
Kufuor faction angry
NDC embarks on Nkrumah never dies solidarity match
Punish A-Plus for his lose talk – Victus Azeem
Nana Akufo-Addo benefited from A-Plus’ lies to become president – Amaliba
Mahama off to Europe, won’t take part in tomorrow’s walk
Yao Grahom on August 4 founders day; Government wants to inflate importance of UGCC founder
GJA president did no wrong when he cautioned investigative reporters – Mustapha Hamid
Voltic, FDA dragged to court for deceiving consumers
Veep mad over GH¢804M wasted on SOEs
Minister issues ‘fatwa’ on rosewood production
GCNet GM visits Tema Port to access progress for paperless system
Oil; Ghana braces up for judgment on Saturday in boundary dispute with Cote D’Ivoire
Government will sustain free SHS – Veep
Government saves GHC538million from tax exemptions
Mahama ‘naked’- Botchwey report reveals
Soldiers storm Woyome’s house
Ato Forson paid for 30 ‘trotro’ ambulance
VRA loses $218m over Ameri deal
UniCredit celebrates 10yrs
GUTA threatens to stop paying taxes
Trouble at SSNIT… contributors worried over pension scheme
Tax exemptions reforms yield results – Ofori-Atta
Heritage fund in trouble as Nana Akufo-Addo hints at raiding state’s ‘oil money’ ATM
NPP walks into contempt landmine
Tomorrow is Founder’s Day