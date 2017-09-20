Striker Ropapa Mensah named in USL Team of the Week

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Striker Ropapa Mensah has been named in the USL Team of the Week 26.

The Harrisburg City Islanders ace bagged a brace and provided one assist as they amassed four points against FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC II over an eventual week.

Mensah heroics earned him the the Fans’ Man of the match in the 2-1 win over Toronto II.

The on-loan player from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies is enjoying his football and has five goals for City Islanders this term.