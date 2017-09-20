Schlupp enjoys first win of the season at Crystal Palace

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

England born Ghana international, Jeffery Schlupp, has enjoyed his first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the league cup.

The Eagles full back and his London based team mates ended their nightmare start to the season with a 1-0 win in the league cup to book their place in the fourth round.

The toothless Eagles , on a run of five straight defeats in the league without scoring, dug deep to unseat the troublesome Huddersfield Town by a slim margin.

Roy Hoggson and his men ended their barren run with an opening goal from Bakary Sackho to seal their place in the next round of the league cup.

Schlupp and his Crystal Palace team mates next head to the dreaded Ittihad stadium over the weekends and could not have asked for a better preparation than this 1-0 cup progress.