Sammy Awuku is not a professional – Kwabena Donkor

2017-09-19

Former Minister for Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has insisted that National Youth organizer of the New Patriotic party, Mr Sammy Awuku is not qualified to head the newly constituted board of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

”I would not be saying this had he been appointed board chairman for Cocobod, VRA or even appointed a Minister of state,” he stressed.

According to him, Mr Sammy Awuku qualifies to be a member of the YEA board but to chair the board is unlawful as the law governing the YEA does not permit that.

He explained that the Youth Employment Agency is now a public service and as such is governed by the same law governing public services which states that a board chairman should be of recognized standing and experience in administration and human resource development or training.

Though Mr Awuku did administration at the university and is an entrepreneur, Dr Kwabena Donkor insists he is neither a professional or a recognized administrator to merit the position of YEA Board Chair.

The member of parliament for Pru West stated that a first degree in administration does not make Mr Awuku a professional, unless acquires a professional qualification from a recognized body.

”By law, he should belong to a recognized professional body in administration, human resource development or training and not just recognized but also be in good standing,” he emphasized.

Dr. Kwabena Donkor explained that the law gave all these specific requirements as a way of ensuring that the agency was devoid of politics and power play.

”I was in parliament when this law was passed and as a ranking member on employment, i will criticize any friend or family member who the spirit and letter of the law renders unqualified to assume the position of YEA board chair,” he vowed.