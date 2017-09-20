Running to AU Court can’t stop retrieval of GHC51.2m – Michael Kpebu

Michael Kpebu, Private legal practitioner <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505882103_622_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Embattled businessman, Alfred Woyome has been implored to seek an injunction against processes initiated in Ghana to retrieve ¢51.2 million criminally paid to him in 2010.

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu said the fact that the businessman has filed a case at the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the matter does not stop processes already started in the country to retrieve the money.

He told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Tuesday Mr Woyome can get the government off its back if he applies to injunct processes to auction his properties.

“Merely filing a case is not sufficient [because] this is an activity carried by the court,” Mr Kpebu said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier has appealed to government to protect his rights from abuse.

The appeal came hours after some armed police and military personnel reportedly stomped his Trassaco residence to evaluate the property.

The state has been pursuing Mr Woyome since 2014 to refund the ¢51.2 million he received through a judgment debt.

Mr Woyome said he has been able to pay ¢4.5 million out of the total amount given him. He has asked government to give him time to pay the rest.

He told Joy News’ Emefa Apawu in an exclusive interview he wants government to clear the police and military personnel off his back.

But the private legal practitioner has asked him to seek a specific application to injunct processes started in Ghana to retrieve the money.

Mr Kpebu said because the actions of government are dictated by the Supreme Court, he needs an order from the AU Court to stop it.

As it stands now, the processes will continue until he applies for the injunction, he added.

