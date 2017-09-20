Reduce fuel prices in 2-weeks or we’ll increase transport fares – Drivers

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-20

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana has vowed to push for the prices to be reviewed downwards <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505909409_390_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Drivers and Car Owners Association has given government a two-week ultimatum to reduce fuel prices or they will increase transport fares by 15 percent.

“Government cannot intimidate drivers and force them not to increase transport fares so we are giving the Transport Minister two weeks. If the minister does not do anything about the fuel prices, we are going to increase our transport fares to 15 percent if they like it or not, and there will be chaos in this country,” Francis Appiah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, told Moro Awudu on the Executive Breakfast Show on Class91.3FM.

“We have seen that in this country if you keep quiet they will continue to increase fuel prices without recourse to the effect it has on us,” he added.

Government has increased fuel prices five times since the beginning of the year; a situation that has sparked anger amongst commercial drivers as they say it could compound their already bad situation.

The hike has also compelled the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana to vow to push for the prices to be reviewed downwards as it fears the latest hikes could have a cascading effect on prices of goods and services.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Road and Transport Union (GPRTU)) has allayed fears of the commuting public of any transport fare increases following the recent fuel price hikes.

Vice Chairman of the union, Robert Sabbah, explained that the current average increase of three percent does not warrant any increase per their regulations.