President Akufo-Addo receives National Achievement Award

2017-09-20

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has received “National Achievement Award” on behalf of the people of Ghana at an event in New York, United State of America (USA), yesterday, Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

The event held annually during the United Nations General Assembly, the Annual Awards Gala is one of the most anticipated Africa-focused events in New York City.

The Awards Gala brought together distinguished guests including African Heads of State and diplomats, international and senior U.S. government officials, business and civil society leaders, educators, journalists, philanthropists and other prominent figures who are working towards advancing economic and development progress in Africa.

Since its first Annual Awards Dinner in 1984, AAI has honored individuals who are working to fulfill AAI’s mission of increasing Africa’s human capacity for development and promoting engagement between the African continent and America.