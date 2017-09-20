President Akufo-Addo pushes African Leaders to build sustainable economies

Nana Addo said full implementation of the SDGs in Africa cannot be done with a mindset of dependence <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505877675_159_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo has called on African leaders to build economies capable of taking care of their people through intelligent management of its resources.

According to the President, the full implementation of the SDGs in Africa cannot be done with a mindset of dependence.

He added that there can be no prosperity for Africans, in the short, medium or long term, if they continue to maintain economic structures that are dependent on the production and export of raw materials.

President Akufo-Addo made this known when he delivered the keynote address at the 5th International Conference on Sustainable Development, at the Earth Institute, Columbia University, New York.

