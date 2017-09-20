Police officer arrested for selling weapons to armed robbers

Corporal Effah Kyere Boadu, has been arrested for selling three pistols to armed robeers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505872562_711_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Upper East Regional Police Armoured Officer, Corporal Effah Kyere Boadu, has been arrested for selling three pistols belonging to the Ghana Police Service to armed robbers who are terrorizing residents of the area.

Corporal Effah Kyere Boadu of the Regional CID in Bolgatanga was arrested after the suspected robbers who failed in an operation, named him as their source of weapons supply.

According to police investigators who spoke to mynewsgh.com, the Regional patrol team trailed them after serious gunfire exchanges and succeeded in arresting them.

When they were brought to the station and asked their source of supply of the sophisticated weapons, pointed at the Corporal Effah Kyere as the one who sold the three pistols and other weapons to them.

A search in their rooms at their homes revealed pistol boxes and ammunitions.

The suspects together with Corporal Effah Kyere have been detained at Navrongo police Station cell so they do not compromise investigations.

Meanwhile the Regional Commander has expressed dissatisfaction in the conduct of the cop.

