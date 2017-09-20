Over 1,195 hectares farmland infested Fall Army Worms in Brong-Ahafo

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

More than one thousand 195 hectares of farmland are said to have been infested again by the Fall Army Worms in five districts in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

It is feared that the fresh infestation would erode gains in the Agriculture sector in the Region this season.

The Bono-Ahafo Regional Director of Agriculture Dr. Cyril Quist, who disclosed this to Radio Ghana, expressed the hope that the losses would be compensated for, by increased production under the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ Programme.

He said, staff of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture together with students from the College of Agriculture are expected to help farmers manage the worm infestation.

Meanwhile the Upper West Regional Plant Protection Officer of the Department of Agricultural Kwesi Wih says the problem of fall army worms has been brought under control in the Region.

He said the Department no longer gets request for chemicals from farmers because about eighty percent of maize farms have been covered.

Speaking to Radio Ghana at Wa Mr Wih said the problem now is the rain which is needed for the maize to mature.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has also reiterated that the fall army worm infestation is under control.

According to him, more than 14 thousand hectares of maize farms have been saved.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto was responding to questions by some members of the Public Accounts Committee who held a contrary view.

A Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Sagri Bambangi, says government will put in stringent measures to ensure that farmers who benefit from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme repay the inputs given them.

He said some beneficiaries have often abused the goodwill offered them, and so government will be on the lookout for such farmers.

He was speaking at the sitting of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament