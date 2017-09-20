Omane Boamah demands copy of Kwesi Botchwey report to clear his name

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah has instructed his lawyers to get him a copy of the Dr Kwasi Botchwey Report on 2016 elections in order to be abreast with its content.

The medical doctor is unhappy with media reports suggesting he was the cause of the NDC defeat in the 2016 elections.

He says it will be a “spurious conclusion” for anyone to blame him for the 2016 defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the medical practitioner deplored an online publication in which the burden of NDC’s bitter defeat was heaped on him. He said the article reportedly published on Ghanaweb.com cited the “respected” Professor Kwesi Botchwey’s Committee Report as its source.

“I doubt that the Committee will do such an incompetent job – information gathering and evaluation, analysis based on glaring evidence of the causal associations and causes of the outcome of the 2016 elections,” he wrote. The said the article allegedly culled from 3news.com claimed the Botchwey Committee blamed actions of some former Ministers including Dr Omane Boamah for the party’s defeat.

A lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Dr. Ibrahim Zuberu reportedly claimed the former Communications held on to an information that was key to NDC’s success.

But Dr Omane Boamah said he has “instructed” his lawyer to demand a copy of the report from the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia. He said a careful study of the document will enable him to respond appropriately to “any such spurious conclusion(s).”

The outspoken campaign official of the John Mahama 2016 Campaign said he will not tarry to register his discontent if that is needed.

“I have come to this painful decision in the supreme interest of our collective good as a party which is working very hard to heal, unite, reorganize, and to recapture power in 2020,” he said.