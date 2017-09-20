Obuobi Mpaboa presents locally made sandals to Kufuor to aid him walk in style

The locally made sandal were presented to the Ex-President to aid him walk majestically <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505883993_768_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian locally made brand of sandals and slippers manufacturing company popularly known as, “Obuobi Mpaboa” recently paid a courtesy call on H.E John Agyekum Kufuor, fmr. President of the Republic Ghana to officially introduce and present to him some of the brand of Sandals for Senior citizens.

As part of the company’s objectives to make walking comfortable for every human across the globe, management took a giant step to furnish the Fmr. President with a pair sandals to aid him walk in style and comfort per his age.

A special aid to the president commanded the company for such brilliant initiative after the fmr. President had tested the product and proven his taste for it.

On behalf of the company Nana Ekua Akonuah, Head of Sales thanked the office of the former President for their warm welcome and spelt out their plans to respond to their call at any given time to provide the Ex. President with his specifications of Sandals made of good materials and proudly Ghanaian.

You can contact the company via mobile on +233242817239 to order your customized locally made Ghanaian Sandals.

