Never pay hackers when attacked – Cyber security expert

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Managing Partner for Delta3 International, Del Aden has advised companies to never pay hackers when their websites are breached as that could make them vulnerable to more attacks in the future.

The Cyber Security Awareness workshop organized by Delta3 International at the African Regent Hotel on September 20th, 2017 turned into a heated debate when delegates from various companies in Ghana discussed whether to pay hackers or not to pay them because of the information they are scared to lose.

Some of the delegates thought it would be advisable to pay hackers when attacked to save money and information but Mr. Del Aden of Delta3 disagreed with their assertion.

Speaking to the media at a workshop organized by Delta3 International on cyber security, he said his organization wouldn’t advise any company or individual who gets attacked by a ransomware to pay the hackers.

His reasons are based on the fact that hackers can’t be trusted and might not give back the data you lost to them or even attack you often since they know you will pay again.

He, therefore, advised them to either call in experts or law agencies to help if ever attacked.

“Best advice is, do not pay to ransomware, call in the experts and call in the law agencies. Please do not pay to ransomware. Because if you pay, you are encouraging them to do it more so they going to come back. If you pay, they may not give you the encryption key so you may not get your data back. If you pay, you are enriching them, they go back and get even more determined. So don’t pay is the advice” he cautioned.