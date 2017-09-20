NDC to mark ‘Founder’s Day’ with ‘solidarity march’

The NDC says it will embark on a solidarity route march on the 21st of this month <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505876411_925_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The NDC says it will embark on a solidarity route march on the 21st of this month to commemorate the birthday of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The NDC maintains 21st September remains the Founder’s Day of Ghana, and that any attempt to rewrite the history of Ghana will be resisted.

The Ministry for the Interior says Thursday 21st September which marks the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is a public holiday.

A statement signed by the Sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, said the day should be observed as such nationwide.

قالب وردپرس

Comments