NDC has identity crisis – Deputy Director of MASLOC

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: Nana Kwabena Agyare

2017-09-20

Deputy Director of MASLOC, Maame Afia Akoto

Deputy Director of MASLOC, Maame Afia Akoto has accused the minority of suffering from identity crisis.

Speaking to Obaasima Serwaa Akoto on Yensempa which airs on Agoo TV, the staunch NPP member said one of the major problems faced by the minority is identity crisis.

According to her, President Nana Addo has shown throughout his political career that, he is a true believer of the Nkrumah Ideology and there is no way the president will take an action that will compromise the recognition the former president deserves.

She explained that the minority has tried to paint a picture that, His Excellency Nana Addo is deliberately plotting to wipe Nkrumah’s name off Ghana’s history books and replace it with that of other members of the big six like JB Danquah and Edward Akufo-Addo.

Her comments come on the back of criticism from the minority concerning a proposal by the president that 4th of August should be marked as founders’ day.

The leadership of the minority has called on party sympathizers to embark on what they are describing as a solidarity March to commemorate the Founder’s Day celebration come Thursday, 21st September.

Maame Afia said the minority has in no way shown that they believe in the Nkrumah Ideology. According to her, the NDC had eight years to show Ghanaians and the world that they believed in Nkrumah’s ideology but they could not.

“The NDC failed to show their belief in Nkrumah’s Ideologies in the eight years given to them by Ghanaians. They even failed to live up to the standards on which their founder established the party.

Where do they belong? The biggest problem with the NDC is that they have identity crisis.”- She said

She added that the NDC had even failed to live up to the ideologies on which the party was founded by its founder, former president Rawlings. According to her, Former president Rawlings founded the party on “probity and Accountability” but according to some bigwigs of the NDC specifically Dr. Tony Aidoo, the erstwhile Mahama Administration failed the corruption and accountability test.

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP added that the minority was bored and had decided to do something hence organising the so-called solidarity walk to commemorate Nkrumah’s Memorial Day. She alleged that all these activities by the minority are being forced on them by the propaganda secretariat of the Party.

“We are waiting for the NDC to embark on their walk. But they have to answer questions about who they really are after their walk”- she added