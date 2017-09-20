NDC defeat: I doubt Botchwey’ll be incompetent to blame me – Omane Boamah

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505937308_218_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Minister for Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has refuted suggestions that he is to be blamed for the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the 2016 elections.

According to him, he is aware of an “unfortunate and grossly unimaginable online publication on Ghanaweb.com attributing NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections to me based on the respected Professor Kwesi Botchwey’s Committee Report”.

In a statement available to ClassFMonline.com, he said he is highly doubtful that: “The Committee will do such an incompetent job – information gathering and evaluation, analysis based on glaring evidence of the causal associations and causes of the outcome of the 2016 elections etc – hence I have instructed my lawyer to write to the General Secretary of our great party, the NDC, to demand a copy of the report to enable me respond appropriately to any such spurious conclusion(s).”

He argued that he has “come to this painful decision in the supreme interest of our collective good as a party which is working very hard to heal, unite, reorganise, and to recapture power in 2020”.

