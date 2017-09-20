National Youth Authority postpones job creation dialogue with CEOs

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-19

The National Youth Authority has announced that its one-day dialogue with CEOs slated for Wednesday, 21, 2017 has been postponed indefinitely.

Deputy CEO for programmes Bright Acheampong confirmed the postponement of the event scheduled for Alisa Hotel in Accra.

He said the programme will come off at a later date to be announced by the organisers.

The National Youth Authority says it regrets the inconvenience caused.

It wishes to stress the government’s commitment to playing its role in helping youth find their feet in all spheres of life remains non-negotiable.